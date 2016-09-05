Contact Us
hope

Camp Hope Yakima New Homeless Encampment Now Open

It's called Camp Hope. It's Yakima's temporary homeless encampment that's now open on property at the city wastewater treatment plant. Camp Director Andy Ferguson with Transform Yakima Together says they were at the capacity of 52 people Wednesday night, the first night the camp was open...

Read More | Comment

US-CANADA-BORDER-IMMIGRATION

Vent Here With Us – Let’s talk Sanctuary City 3.0 !

If social media comments are any indication-and they are, to a point, virtually NONE of KIT's listeners and fans are fans of the latest attempt by a some members of the Yakima City Council to lock in some kind of "officia"l immigration support language into place in city verbiage and documentation...

Read More | Comment

See All News

Latest News

Yakima News

Welcome back to KIT VIP

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to KIT VIP

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://newstalkkit.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to KIT VIP

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for KIT VIP

Register Now

Sign up for KIT VIP quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive KIT VIP contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

News Talk KIT